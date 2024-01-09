Downtown festival to bring light, entertainment to winter doldrums

PROVIDENCE – As what many consider the dreariest stretch of the year looms ahead, Providence tourism officials are hoping to encourage more people to brave the cold and head downtown with a boost from Lumina, a month-long light display and festival launching later this month.
With the holiday season over and spring still months away, businesses are feeling the impact of mid-winter gloom, said Nora Barré, executive director of the Downtown Providence Parks Network. This phenomenon is typical for this time of year, Barré noted, with downtown businesses indicating mid-January through mid-February as a particularly slow period in a recent survey.
To overcome this annual slump, Barré, whose organization is the main coordinator for the festival, looked to a city that has even colder, darker winters, but maintains a vibrant landscape: Montreal, which boasts its Quartier des Spectacles downtown entertainment district.
“I thought, what do they do well that can succeed here? And it was lighting,” Barré said. “Humans are always attracted to fire and light.”
Barré had previously lived in the Canadian city, where Lumina has its origins. At the center of the festival, which has now made an appearance in cities such as Boston, Tokyo, Paris and New York, is Prismatica, a display of 25, 6-foot tall, iridescent prisms that visitors can rotate for interactive lighting effects and bell tones.
The prism display will now make an appearance in downtown Providence from Jan. 19 through Feb. 20, with programming spanning from the 195 District Park and the The Providence Rink at BankNewport City Center.
In addition to this light display, the area will host a range of free performances and programming on weekends, such as ice skating and a Glow Party at the Providence Rink, illuminated parades, a performance by Montreal-based ice skating group Le Patin Libre, and for those who need a break from the cold, a mobile sauna provided by Bodhi Spa.
Local businesses will also contribute a beer garden, courtesy The Guild, signature cocktails, and food trucks, while Johnson & Wales students will host a gourmet hot chocolate bar.
Programming cost around $130,000 in total, Barre said, and was funded by a $100,000 grant from R.I. Commerce Corp., $30,000 from the Providence Tourism Council and smaller monetary and resource donations from local businesses.
Barré plans for Lumina to recur on a yearly basis, with a committee overseeing its planning and implementation.
Programming will also help direct visitors to other food and entertainment venues in the city, such as theaters and restaurants, said Alexis Gorriarán, chairman and commissioner for the Providence Tourism Council.
“Programming like this really contributes to building our night economy for visitors to enjoy in our city,” Gorriarán said. “We do have a lot of offerings in the wintertime ... It’s kind of the post-holiday lull, and it picks right back up.”
The Downtown Providence Parks Network is running the event with support from Illuminate PVD; the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau the Providence Parks Department the 195 District Park; the Providence Department of Arts, Culture and Tourism; the Downtown Improvement District; The Avenue Concept; Frog & Toad; and FirstWorks.
A full programming schedule is available at downtownpvdpark.life/lumina
.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.