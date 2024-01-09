Downtown festival to bring light, entertainment to winter doldrums

Enrollment is now open! Deadline is February 16th to enroll. No extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – As what many consider the dreariest stretch of the year looms ahead, Providence tourism officials are hoping to encourage more people to brave the cold and head downtown with a boost from Lumina, a month-long light display and festival launching later this month. With the holiday season over and spring still months away,

“I thought, what do they do well that can succeed here? And it was lighting,” Barré said. “Humans are always attracted to fire and light.”

“Programming like this really contributes to building our night economy for visito r s to enjoy in our city,” Gorriarán said. “We do have a lot of offerings in the wintertime ... It’s kind of the post- holida y lull, and it picks right back up.”