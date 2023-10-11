Dr. Hewamudalige named VP/Chief Medical Officer at Providence Community Health Centers

Dr. Nadine Hewamudalige has been named Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Providence Community Health Centers. Since joining the organization in 2016, she has held escalating leadership positions, most recently serving as Medical Director.

Dr. Hewamudalige attended the University of British Columbia for Life Sciences and Family Studies and earned her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. She served as the Chief Resident at Penn State University – Hershey Medical Center’s Family and Community Medicine Residency program.

Dr. Hewamudalige has won several awards for Medical Student Education and is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at Brown University.