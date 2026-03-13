DraftKings, FanDuel decide to sit on the sidelines in R.I.

By
-
THE SPORTSBOOK RHODE ISLAND app has drawn complaints because of technical problems users have experienced. The app is provided by International Game Technology PLC, but R.I. Lottery is looking to expanding to other vendors this year. / PBN PHOTO 

Some of the biggest names in online sports betting have said thanks but no thanks to Rhode Island. Last August, the R.I. Lottery received interest from eight firms seeking to enter the Ocean State’s mobile sports betting market, which has been dominated by International Game Technology PLC’s RI Sportsbook since 2019. In the end, however,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

GYN Health Through the Years: Why Open Conversations Matter at Every Stage of Life

Women’s health is not static. It evolves with us—through our teens, childbearing years, midlife, menopause,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR