E.G.’s Arctura awarded $1.15M grant from U.S. Dept. of Energy

DEEPWATER WIND'S turbine blades and towers for the Block Island Wind Farm sit dockside at the Deepwater Wind/General Electric facility at the Port of Providence in July of 2016./PBN PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN
EAST GREENWICH - Arctura, a wind-energy technology company, on Monday said it was awarded a $1.15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant will fund the company's commercialization of a coating it has been developing that is designed to reduce damage to wind turbine blades caused by lightning strikes. Arctura CEO Neal…
