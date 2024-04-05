Earthquake centered near New York City rattles Providence

Updated at 12:13 p.m.

By
-
A SCREEN SHOWS an emergency alert in the New York City area on Friday. An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast, including Providence, reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move. / ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO/YUKI IWAMURA

NEW YORK (AP) – An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Northeast, including downtown Providence.  The agency reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, N.J., or about 45

