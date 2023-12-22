E.G. colonial-style home sells for 2023 town record of $2M

GREENWICH BAY BROKERS are closing out 2023 on a high note after announcing the town’s largest home sale for the year on Thursday./ Courtesy of Greenwich Bay Brokers
EAST GREENWICH – The nearly 6,500-square-foot home at 5 Lenihan Lane recently sold for $2 million making it the town's highest sale for the year and third largest in history, according to MLS records and Greenwich Bay Brokers, which represented both the buyers the sellers in the transaction. The colonial-style home built in 2002 features…


