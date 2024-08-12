East Providence Fire Department recognized for commitment to quality of care for heart attacks, strokes

EAST PROVIDENCE – The East Providence Fire Department recently received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS GOLD with Target: Heart Attack Honor Roll achievement.

The fire department earned the recognition for its commitment to offering quick and research-based care to those facing the most severe kinds of heart attacks and strokes.

Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive on scene, which can be up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital in a car. EMS staff are also trained to resuscitate someone whose heart stopped.

Mission: Lifeline EMS is the AHA’s national program to improve care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states such as heart attacks and strokes. It also works to provide quicker treatment, starting when 911 is called, during EMS transportation and through the hospital stay and discharge.

“The East Providence Fire Department is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Director of Emergency Medical Services Capt. John Potvin. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

The East Providence Fire Department was also recognized on the AHA’s Mission: Lifeline System of Care Target: Heart Attack Honor Roll achievement award. This highlights contributions of both pre-hospital and hospital providers and is limited to agencies that offer patient transport to centers that refer and receive STEMI patients, or patients with an ST elevation myocardial infarction, which is a heart attack with a completely blocked artery.

“I take great pride in the knowledge that our fire personnel are highly trained and that every engine and ladder is certified as a rescue vehicle and carries the same lifesaving equipment and is staffed by the same level of certified trained personnel as a rescue transport vehicle,” said Mayor Roberto L. DaSilva. “Every day, we have 11 rescue vehicles available to care for our residents.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.