Economic, environmental worries over potential new site for transit center

Gov. Daniel J. McKee's revelation that state officials are considering a new Providence location for a proposed bus hub has touched off criticism from not only bus riders worried about moving farther from a centralized site but those concerned about the economic consequences. McKee has said an open parcel in the I-195 Redevelopment District is…