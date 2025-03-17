Edesia lays off 16 due to lack of USAID payments

By
-
HUMANITARIAN AID organization Edesia Inc. says it was forced to lay off 10% of its staff last week amidst the ongoing USAID funding freeze / COURTESY OF EDESIA

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Edesia Inc. says it has laid off 16 workers, accounting for about 10% of its staff, due to a lack of U.S. Agency for International Development payments. Founder and CEO Navyn Salem announced the news on Edesia’s Facebook page on March 14 amidst the ongoing federal funding freeze. “Today, my heart is

