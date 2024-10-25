Editor’s Choice: Brown President Paxson to speak at Providence Chamber meeting

EDITOR’S CHOICE
Brown President Paxson to speakat Providence Chamber meeting
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting, hosted by the R.I. Convention Center. Christina H. Paxson, president of Brown University, will be the guest speaker. Reservations are due by Nov. 18.
MONDAY, NOV. 25, 5-7:30 P.M. $120/person; $1,750/corporate table of eight. R.I. Convention Center, 1 Sabin St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/6j35f38k
Establishing connections
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly LEADS Lunch event, hosted by Tavalo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille. The event will allow attendees to share a “60-second commercial” to help others better understand what they do, what they have to offer and who to meet. Crystal D’Agostino, broker and owner of Start Realty, will be the event’s guest speaker.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25, NOON TO 1:30 P.M. $10/members; $25/nonmembers. Tavalo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, 2099 Post Road, Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2v9p2fpr
Leadership discussion
ONE SOUTHCOAST CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a discussion on the workforce and housing as part of its Commonwealth Leaders Series. Mass. Labor Secretary Lauren Jones and Ed Agustus, secretary of housing and livable communities, will be guest speakers and share with the area updates from the state on issues regarding the workforce and housing. A buffet lunch will be served.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29, 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M. $65. Century House, 107 South Main St., Acushnet. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4j626994
Retirement planning
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop titled “Understanding RI’s New Retirement Plan Mandate.” Senate Bill 2045 mandates that private-sector employers with five or more employees offer a retirement plan. Chamber officials will break down the key aspects of this new requirement and what it means for your business.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30, 11 A.M. TO NOON. Free. Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 230 Old Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3xc46w8j
Strategic succession
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will host a seminar titled “Strategic Succession: A Business Advisory Breakfast Seminar.” Business owner advisory strategist and Rockland Trust Co. Executive Vice President Mike Cassata will lead the discussion on succession planning for a business. Topics will include valuation acceleration, reducing dependency to increase value, and strategic planning.
FRIDAY, NOV. 1, 8:30-9:30 A.M. Free. Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite 402, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION:tinyurl.com/2u4v7hf2
Increasing your sales
SCORE RHODE ISLAND will hold a workshop titled “Grow Your Business: Increasing Sales.” The event is part of the Providence Public Library’s Grow Your Business series and will show local business owners how to improve sales and revenue.
SATURDAY, NOV. 2, 9 A.M. Free. Providence Public Library, 150 Empire St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/5n6zum25
Business fundamentals
THE SOUTH EASTERN Economic Development Corp. will hold a workshop on understanding business fundamentals, hosted by Bluestone Bank. Participants will learn the fundamentals of owning a business. Topics will include putting together a business plan, getting business financing and marketing, and assistance resources available to entrepreneurs.
THURSDAY, NOV. 7, 9 A.M. TO NOON. Free. Bluestone Bank, 756 Orchard St., Raynham. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3dy3kw72
Recruiting practices
THE TAUNTON AREA Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual workshop titled “Recruitment: Best Practices.” Kayanna Scott-Brown, owner of Treetop, will cover key topics such as creating an effective outreach strategy, managing candidates throughout the process and the benefits of having a structured recruitment process.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13, 1-2 P.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2cxhhe9b
Getting technical
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Eggs & Issues breakfast event, hosted by Kirkbrae Country Club. Douglas S. Alexander, director of the Rhode Island College Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies, will be the event’s guest speaker. Breakfast will be served.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14, 8:30-9:30 A.M. $30/members; $55/nonmembers. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4fm7xvu8
Roundtable conversation
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold a micro-/small-business roundtable conversation with Gov. Daniel J. McKee. The discussion will offer McKee the opportunity to discuss with the small-business community several policies and measures aimed at improving the local micro-/small-business ecosystem. There will also be a Q&A opportunity and networking after the discussion.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14, 5-7 P.M. Free. Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/47s9kn66
Nighttime networking
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will hold an After Hours Networking for Professionals in Business event, hosted by Public Kitchen & Bar at the Renaissance Hotel. Along with meeting fellow business professionals in a casual setting, attendees can also explore The Renaissance Global Day of Discovery, an annual event in which more than 170 hotels can host experiences to celebrate their unique locations. Assorted appetizers and a cash bar will also be offered.
TUESDAY, NOV. 19, 5-7 P.M. $25/members; $40/nonmembers. Public Kitchen & Bar at the Renaissance Hotel, 120 Francis St., Providence. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/3sd5k6tn
