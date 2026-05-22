Editor’s Choice: Central R.I. Chamber to hold town hall meeting with McKee

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TOWN HALL:  Gov. Daniel J. McKee will speak during a Town Hall Meeting hosted by the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota at the New England Institute of Technology in East Greenwich on May 26.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
TOWN HALL:  Gov. Daniel J. McKee will speak during a Town Hall Meeting hosted by the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota at the New England Institute of Technology in East Greenwich on May 26.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

EDITOR’S CHOICE Central R.I. Chamber to hold town hall meeting with McKee THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce, along with the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota, will hold a Town Hall Meeting with Gov. Daniel J. McKee at the New England Institute of

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