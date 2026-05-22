EDITOR’S CHOICE
Central R.I. Chamber to hold town hall meeting with McKee
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce, along with the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota, will hold a Town Hall Meeting with Gov. Daniel J. McKee at the New England Institute of Technology. Join the discussion, share your ideas and concerns, or just come listen.
TUESDAY, MAY 26, 5:30-7 P.M. Free. New England Institute of Technology, Room 106, 1 New England Tech Blvd., East Greenwich. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yfchjdsm
WPI graduation
THE WOMEN’S FUND of Rhode Island will hold a graduation ceremony for its Women’s Policy Institute fellows, hosted by The Guild. The evening will honor a dynamic group of women leaders who have spent months sharpening their policy, advocacy and leadership skills to drive meaningful change across Rhode Island. This is both a celebration and a call to action – an opportunity to witness the power of women leading boldly, and to connect with a growing community committed to building a more just, equitable future for all.
FRIDAY, MAY 22, 4:30-6 P.M. Free. The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/n68wuktm
Establishing connections
THE TRI-TOWN CHAMBER of Commerce will hold its monthly Tri-Town Connectors meeting, hosted by the Norton Media Center. This networking group meets in person every Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norton Media Center. Meetings typically last an hour, but members often extend their time to connect through one-on-one conversations or casual networking. The group provides a welcoming space to help grow a business.
TUESDAY, MAY 26, 7:30-9 A.M. Free. Norton Media Center, Suite 8, 2nd Floor, 184 West Main St., Norton. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/y2cz3xzm
Morning mingle
THE EAST BAY CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a Morning Mingle networking session with Rhode Island FC and the Rhode Island Small Business Development Center, hosted by Centreville Bank Stadium. Meet with local professionals, entrepreneurs and community members while enjoying your morning coffee. Expand your professional network and connect directly with Paul Harden, business development center director. Gain insights, ask questions and learn more about the no-cost, confidential counseling and resources provided by the center.
THURSDAY, MAY 28, 8:30-9:30 A.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. Centreville Bank Stadium, 200 Taft St., Pawtucket. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/434a3kbu
DVRC gala
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County’s Annual Gala, titled “Beyond the Horizon: A Celebration of Hope” and hosted by The Dunes Club. The evening celebrating courage, resilience and hope will feature cocktails and a silent auction, followed by a seated dinner and dancing to live music by Clockwork Boston.
FRIDAY, MAY 29, 6-10:30 P.M. $150/individual; $1,500/table. The Dunes Club, 137 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/yjrhtfm2
Blue tech discussion
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold the first of five Blue Tech Talk sessions as part of a new Lunch & Learn summer series exploring ocean innovation by featuring blue technology startups in Rhode Island. Blue tech leaders share the stories behind their companies and the breakthrough technologies shaping the blue economy. The first session is titled “Blue Tech Talk 1: NautIQ Technologies” and will be hosted by Innovate Newport.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2, NOON TO 1 P.M. Free. Innovate Newport, Conference Hall, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/2t49pm3f
Eggs & Issues
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold an Eggs & Issues Breakfast, hosted by the Kirkbrae Country Club. R.I. General Treasurer James A. Diossa will discuss the newly launched RISavers Program, an innovative initiative designed to support private-sector employees who may not have access to employer-sponsored retirement plans. Learn how RISavers may impact organizations and employees and engage directly with Diossa on the economic issues shaping the state.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 8:30-9:30 A.M. $35/members; $55/nonmembers. Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/bdbyev2p
Getting started
THE RHODE ISLAND Small Business Development Center will hold a Startup Foundations webinar. The free monthly session is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs who want a realistic picture of what starting a business involves. This session goes beyond the idea stage to break down the core components of launching a business, including time commitment, legal and financial considerations, market validation and the mindset required to move from concept to execution. Chelsea Brehm, regional director of the business development center, will lead the discussion.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4, NOON TO 2 P.M. Free. Bryant University, Academic Innovation Center, 150 Douglas Pike, Smithfield. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/432v6brj
Business builders
THE ONE SOUTHCOAST Chamber of Commerce will hold its SouthCoast Business Builders Breakfast, hosted by nonprofit independent home healthcare provider Community Nurse Inc. at Ground Floor Coffee. This structured networking event is designed to help local professionals build meaningful relationships, strengthen community connections and grow their professional network in a welcoming and engaging environment. A light breakfast and beverages will be served.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 8:30-10 A.M. $15. Ground Floor Coffee, 61 Merrills Wharf, New Bedford. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/28j9nuxs