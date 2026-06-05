EDITOR’S CHOICE
Greater Providence Chamber to hold Congressional Breakfast
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2026 Congressional Breakfast, hosted by the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. The annual forum will feature Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and U.S. Reps. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., and Gabe Amo, D-R.I., who will provide updates on developments in Washington, D.C., and the impact on Rhode Island and its businesses.
MONDAY, JUNE 22, 8:15-10 A.M. $75/individual; $825/corporate table of 8. Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, Grand Ballroom, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/m835ndvz
Grow your network
THE ONE SOUTHCOAST Chamber of Commerce will hold its SouthCoast Business Builders Breakfast, hosted by nonprofit independent home healthcare provider Community Nurse Inc. at Ground Floor Coffee. This structured networking event is designed to help local professionals build meaningful relationships, strengthen community connections and grow their professional network in a welcoming and engaging environment. A light breakfast and beverages will be served.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 8:30-10 A.M. $15. Ground Floor Coffee, 61 Merrills Wharf, New Bedford. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/28j9nuxs
Establishing connections
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Momentum Morning Walk. Attendees will meet at Fundati Coffee in Lincoln, where coffee and drinks will be available for purchase before and after the walk, which will go through neighboring Lincoln Woods and last 45-50 minutes. The relaxed, inclusive gathering is designed to foster connection and conversation, with plenty of time to network before, during and after the walk. Start your morning in motion, build relationships and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors with fellow professionals. There is no fee to participate, but registration is required.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 7:45-9 A.M. Free. Fundati Coffee, 1525 Old Louisquisset Pike, Lincoln. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/dusb86uz
Getting started
THE CENTRAL RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold an “Explore Veteran Entrepreneurship: Business Idea Lab” online workshop. This session gives military veterans an opportunity to explore how their experience, skills and strengths align with business ownership. During this live, conversation-based session led by veteran entrepreneur Brian LaFauci, attendees can talk through business ideas, ask questions about getting started, learn about available programs and resources, explore whether entrepreneurship is the right next step, and get guidance on how to move ideas forward. This is an online event. A Zoom link will be provided for those that register for the workshop.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 10-11 A.M. Free. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4as2caz8
Building your brand
THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop titled “Relationship Marketing 101 for Business Owners,” hosted by Innovate Newport. This session, led by relationship marketing specialist Dennise M. Kowalczyk, explores how business owners can build a brand that creates visibility, trust and meaningful business relationships. Attendees will learn how to clearly communicate about what they do on their website, social media and in-person interactions. The session will also cover marketing tools such as LinkedIn, content creation strategies, email marketing platforms and relationship marketing systems that help turn connections into long-term opportunities.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 9-10 A.M. Free. Innovate Newport, Conference Hall, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/34n2cjkx
Business after hours
THE SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networking session, hosted by 855-RILAWNS at the Chamber office. Network with the best and brightest professionals of southern Rhode Island’s local business community in a relaxed setting. Light refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be available. Walk-ins will be accepted, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their business cards.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 5-7 P.M. $5/members; $10/nonmembers. Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, 230 Old Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/jhxc4zdv
Leveling up
THE TRI-TOWN CHAMBER of Commerce will hold a monthly “She Means Business” online networking session for women entrepreneurs and professionals. The group will explore leadership, strategy and visionary topics designed to elevate both business performance and personal alignment. The discussion will be led by Leigh-Ann Larson, a licensed mental health counselor, intuitive leadership coach, nationally recognized grief educator and founder of multiple behavioral health companies. Whether launching something new or scaling your vision, “She Means Business” is your space to be seen, supported and inspired.
MONDAY, JUNE 22, NOON TO 1 P.M. Free/members; $10/nonmembers. Online. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/4ys4afb4
Mastering marketing
THE RHODE ISLAND Small Business Development Center will hold a workshop titled “Marketing Mastery: Customer Retention Strategies,” hosted by Innovate Newport and co-sponsored by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration. A crucial aspect of strategic planning is developing effective customer retention strategies. Amanda Basse, SBA marketing outreach specialist, will lead the discussion.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 10-11 A.M. Free. Innovate Newport, Conference Hall, 513 Broadway, Newport. INFO AND REGISTRATION: tinyurl.com/j3f3xs9x