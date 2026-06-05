EDITOR’S CHOICE Greater Providence Chamber to hold Congressional Breakfast THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2026 Congressional Breakfast, hosted by the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. The annual forum will feature Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and U.S. Reps. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., and Gabe Amo,