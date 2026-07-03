Election26: Foulkes would target middle-class growth as governor

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GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE Helena Foulkes has raised and spent more money than any other candidate, recently published campaign finance reports show. /COURTESY HELENA FOUKES.

(Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series of stories speaking with this year’s gubernatorial candidates about their economic vision for Rhode Island.) PROVIDENCE – Gubernatorial candidate Helena B. Foulkes says her vision for Rhode Island is expanding a middle-class she believes has been largely left behind. Foulkes, a Democrat, told Providence Business

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