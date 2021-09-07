Elorza pick for Providence Police community relations role draws criticism

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza is facing criticism over his decision to put a city administrator with no policing experience in a leading role in the Providence Police Department.

Elorza in a statement on Sept. 3 named Michael Stephens as the first community relations and diversion services major for the Providence Police. Stephens, who has worked for the city for 24 years, including as recreation department director since 2015, will be the first to hold this new position aimed at bridging the divide between existing law enforcement and the community. The announcement comes amid increasing scrutiny of city law enforcement exacerbated by wave of highly publicized violent crime in recent months.

Within hours of the announcement, a number of other city leaders, including the city council president and the leader of the Providence police union, were voicing concerns with Stephens’ appointment, citing his lack of law enforcement experience.

Elorza in an emailed response on Tuesday said, “the role requires existing connections to our community and strong relationship-building skills as we look to strengthen our partnerships between the city, law enforcement, first responders, health care professionals, and our community. Mike Stephens has a proven track record of meeting and surpassing these qualifications.”

- Advertisement -

Elorza announced plans for the new role in January, describing the role as one that would build upon and expand the department’s history of community policing.

Reporting directly to Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements, the new hire was to supervise the police academy as well as promotion and testing for internal officers and choosing new recruits, Elorza said at the time.

The new major was also intended to “design interventions” for emergency calls better suited to be handled by mental health and other specialized services.

Council President John J. Igliozzi Jr. in an interview on Tuesday said the decision to appoint Stephens to the role was “inappropriate” and “counterintuitive to what we’re trying to do.”

Igliozzi’s concerns centered on Stephens’ lack of police experience. Providence Police Union President Michael Imondi criticized the decision for similar reasons, according to multiple news reports.

Igliozzi also said the council, which approved funding for the position in first its fiscal 2021 budget and again in the current year spending plan, had discussed with the mayor using the new role as an opportunity to internally promote a person of color from within the department.

He described Elorza’s hire as a unilateral decision that did not follow through on those informal agreements with the council.

Elorza previously described the hiring process for the role as one that would involve “ panel of public safety staff and Providence community members focused on community and diversion service partnerships,” according to a January statement.

A total of 43 candidates applied, with seven advancing to a review by a committee that included Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Elorza said in an email. Stephens was one of four finalists, and was selected with consultation from Clements and Paré, according to Elorza.

Clements did not immediately respond to inquiries for comment on Tuesday.

While not happy with the decision, Igliozzi said he would feel better if Stephens’ title was changed from “major” to “community liaison” to reflect the civilian nature of his position. He issued a statement on Sept. 3 calling on Elorza to make this title change.

Igliozzi also said he hoped there would still be an opportunity to internally promote an officer of color to the “major” role, assuming Stephens’ position is renamed.

Stephens will be paid an annual salary between $116,000 and $137,000, according to the mayor’s office.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.