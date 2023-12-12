Employees at downtown Providence Starbucks unionize

STARBUCKS WORKERS at the 1 Financial Plaza location in Providence voted unanimously 13-0 on Monday to join Starbucks Workers United, according to multiple news outlets. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/JOSHUA BESSWCX
PROVIDENCE – Employees at a downtown Starbucks have become the first Starbucks store in Rhode Island to unionize. Workers at the 1 Financial Plaza store on Monday voted unanimously 13-0 to join Starbucks Workers United. “I’m so excited to be in solidarity with workers across the globe who are fighting for our rights,” said Hannah…


