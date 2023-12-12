Employees at downtown Providence Starbucks unionize

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Employees at a downtown Starbucks have become the first Starbucks store in Rhode Island to unionize. Workers at the 1 Financial Plaza store on Monday voted unanimously 13-0 to join Starbucks Workers United. “I’m so excited to be in solidarity with workers across the globe who are fighting for our rights,” said Hannah…