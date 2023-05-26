Engineering firm hopes new veteran-owned certification will bring in more clients

SITE VISIT: Justin Kordas, left, and William Porter, co-owners of structural engineering consulting firm Stone Fleet Inc. in Providence, visit the construction site of one of their clients.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
It is never easy readjusting to life after the military. Justin Kordas, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps never thinking he’d one day have to leave, has seen many of his fellow veterans struggle with this transition. “A lot of veterans I served with or met through service, they haven’t coped with civilian life as…

