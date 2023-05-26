Engineering firm hopes new veteran-owned certification will bring in more clients

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

It is never easy readjusting to life after the military. Justin Kordas, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps never thinking he’d one day have to leave, has seen many of his fellow veterans struggle with this transition. “A lot of veterans I served with or met through service, they haven’t coped with civilian life as…