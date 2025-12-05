Everybody’s Business: Looking to give Indigenous entrepreneurs a big lift

By
-
FILLING A NEED: ­Alexander “Brave Journey” Sterling says he started Rhode Island-based nonprofit Turtle Island Community Capital to help foster economic sovereignty in Native communities.  PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
FILLING A NEED: ­Alexander “Brave Journey” Sterling says he started Rhode Island-based nonprofit Turtle Island Community Capital to help foster economic sovereignty in Native communities.  PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

When Alexander “Brave Journey” Sterling returned to his home state of Rhode Island in 2022, he asked local members of his tribe, the Ramapo Lenape, what obstacles stood in their way in business and community. “Part of the problem was that there was no funding for the projects they wanted to get done and programs

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display