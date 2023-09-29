FADING FEARS: Despite lingering concerns, businesses regaining swagger

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

After weathering a year largely overcast by fears of a looming recession, business owners are feeling more buoyant as they look ahead despite lingering economic hazards and lukewarm expectations for the state economy, according to Providence Business News’ 2023 Summer Business Survey. Since PBN’s winter survey, economists have largely walked back recession forecasts that clouded…