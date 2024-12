We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Feast & Fettle Inc. has acquired Massachusetts-based WECO Hospitality, the premium-meal-delivery company announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Representatives for Feast & Fettle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The acquisition of WECO continues Feast & Fettle’s expansion in the Northeast. The company in May expanded its

PROVIDENCE

Feast & Fettle Inc. has acquired Massachusetts-based

WECO Hospitality,

the premium-meal-delivery company announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Representatives for Feast & Fettle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The acquisition of WECO continues Feast & Fettle's expansion in the Northeast. The company in May expanded its offerings in New York and added service to New Jersey after finding recent success in both Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y.

The company plans a highly anticipated launch in Brooklyn, N.Y., next year.

Feast & Fettle said the acquisition of WECO

enhances its ability to serve busy households while maintaining its commitment to quality and care.

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to thoughtful, strategic growth," said Carlos Ventura, CEO of Feast & Fettle. "WECO's customers are a natural fit for our brand, and we're excited to welcome them into a community that prioritizes quality and care. As we expand into Brooklyn and beyond, our focus remains on achieving sustainable, profitable growth while delivering the exceptional service our members trust."

Established in 2016 in Providence by Maggie Mulvena Pearson, Feast & Fettle delivers home-cooked, locally prepared meals to Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. It offers customers a variety of plans, based on the household size, dietary preferences and schedules. Serving 6,500 customers, the company currently employs 150 people.

"WECO has always been about creating high-quality meals that bring people together,” said Jennifer Fremont-Smith, CEO of WECO. “Joining Feast & Fettle ensures our customers continue to enjoy the service they love, now backed by a team that shares our passion for quality and hospitality. This is an exciting new chapter for everyone involved."