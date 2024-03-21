Federal disaster relief declarations issued for December and January storms

PROVIDENCE – The Federal Emergency Management Administration on Thursday announced that individuals, local governments, businesses and eligible non-profits in Kent, Providence and Washington counties affected by the severe storms in December and January will be eligible for disaster relief assistance to supplement recovery efforts. The Jan. 10 storm brought between 3 to 5 inches of rainfall and widespread power outages, while the December nor'easter brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph along the southern New England shoreline, according to the National Weather Service. More than 60,000 Rhode Island customers lost power, according to Rhode Island Energy. It was not immediately clear how much funding would be available for either declaration. According to a joint press release issued by Rhode Island's congressional declaration, state and local estimates find the December flooding resulted in nearly $3 million in damage and the January storms resulted in about $5.5 million in flood damage. As a result of the declarations, federal assistance "may include grants to reimburse the costs of emergency work and repair or replacement of flood damaged facilities, temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the direct effects of the disaster," it said. Funding is also available statewide “on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures,” according to FEMA. Additional designations may be made if requested by the state “and warranted by the results of further assessments.” FEMA previously announced $2 million in relief funding for individuals and businesses in Providence County in response to the September storm during the approach of Hurricane Lee. Individuals and business owners who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.disasterassistance.gov, on the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com