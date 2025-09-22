Federal judge overturns ‘arbitrary and capricious’ work stoppage of Revolution Wind

Updated at 4:40 p.m.

By
-
A FEDERAL JUDGE on Monday lifted the Trump administration’s stop work order on Revolution Wind. / COURTESY ORSTED U.S. OFFSHORE WIND

PROVIDENCE – Construction can now resume on the Revolution Wind project after a federal judge on Monday overturned the Trump administration’s Aug. 22 stop-work order on the offshore wind project. U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lambreth in Washington, D.C., ruled the stop-work order issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to be “arbitrary

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display