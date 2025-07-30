Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration’s restrictions on health, housing grants

PROVIDENCE – A federal judge on July 24 granted a temporary restraining order on the Trump administration’s restrictions on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant programs.

A national coalition of domestic violence, sexual assault, housing and homelessness organizations claims such restrictions are “harmful.”

The coalition, which includes six Rhode Island-based organizations – Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, House of Hope Community Development Corp., Community Care Alliance, Foster Forward, Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, and Haus of Codec, filed the original suit in U.S. District Court on July 21.

The suit, according to American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc., challenges the Trump administration’s attempt to “impose ideological and political limits” on federal grants from the health and housing departments.

The plaintiffs allege the restrictions target diversity, equity, inclusion and transgender rights. The coalition claims the restrictions put lifesaving services for survivors, LGBTQ+ youths and the homeless at risk of losing services due to lost funding.

The court’s decision, the ALCU says, ensures that organizations that are serving those in need can continue their work without being “forced to abandon inclusive practices or censor support” for transgender people.

The plaintiffs will submit a proposal in court to review the restraining order’s scope as soon as Wednesday, the ACLU says.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.