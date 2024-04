Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – As of April 19, $5.8 million in grants have been awarded to 1,305 applicants across Providence, Kent and Washington counties that were affected by the severe storms in December and January, The Federal Emergency Management Administration announced on Monday In March President Joe Biden issued a federal disaster declaration for the three counties

PROVIDENCE – As of April 19, $5.8 million in grants have been awarded to 1,305 applicants across Providence, Kent and Washington counties that were affected by the severe storms in December and January,

The Federal Emergency Management Administration announced on Monday

In March President Joe Biden issued a federal disaster declaration for the three counties in response to the storms, which brought severe flooding, wind gusts and power outages.

For weeks disaster recovery specialists have been on hand to provide assistance and advertise the federal assistance available.

For those affected by the December storm, as of April 19 423 applicants were approved for a total of $1.7 million in FEMA housing grants; $52,423 was awarded for “Other Needs Assistance” grants toward the replacement of personal property, moving and storage costs, transportation, childcare and medical expenses.

Also, 882 applicants were approved for $4.1 million in FEMA assistance for the January storms, including $3.9 million in housing grants and $137,929 in “Other Needs Assistance” grants.

The declaration was followed by the opening of five recovery centers staffed with both FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration representatives. Centers in Cranston, Greenville, Cumberland and Coventry are still in operation.

FEMA said personnel have been visiting storm-affected neighborhoods in the designated counties to help with applications and make referrals to other agencies, making "interactions" and visits to more than 22,000 households and 544 businesses.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is May 20.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com