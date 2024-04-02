Fidelity launches financial literacy programs to reach 125,000 students

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. says it has launched several financial education initiatives in an effort to reach 125,000 students nationwide by a year from now.

Locally, the campaign will include an event at Fidelity’s Smithfield campus, as well as a stock pitch competition and a family financial education workshop in Providence.

“The expertise of our associates is one of Fidelity’s greatest strengths. Financial education is simply what we do, whether that’s through our volunteer work in the community or in the products and services we offer our customers,” said Pamela Everhart, head of regional public affairs, inclusion and impact at Fidelity. “Improving financial literacy and building lifelong financial skills is the first step to financial mobility. And through financial mobility, we can strengthen financial futures for all and realize positive change for the next generation.”

Fidelity’s “Path to 125,000” will include these initiatives nationwide:

A FinEd Champion program: It will offer enhanced financial education training to Fidelity employees who volunteer so they can make an impact in classrooms and in their community. Resources include talking points, games and online learning modules. “FinEd champions” will also be offered volunteer opportunities in their region, receive professional development opportunities and be connected with other FinEd champions in their region. More than 500 associates enrolled in the first month of recruitment.

It will offer enhanced financial education training to Fidelity employees who volunteer so they can make an impact in classrooms and in their community. Resources include talking points, games and online learning modules. “FinEd champions” will also be offered volunteer opportunities in their region, receive professional development opportunities and be connected with other FinEd champions in their region. More than 500 associates enrolled in the first month of recruitment. In-school learning opportunities for students and their families: Fidelity has launched regional pilots in which it works with public schools to offer financial education programming to students, teachers and families by coordinating classroom visits with Fidelity associates to share their expertise. Fidelity will also host family nights to provide supplemental educational opportunities to parents, siblings and other household members. And through a collaboration with EVERFI, it will place virtual financial education curriculums in the hands of teachers at 500 middle and high schools across the country.

Fidelity has launched regional pilots in which it works with public schools to offer financial education programming to students, teachers and families by coordinating classroom visits with Fidelity associates to share their expertise. Fidelity will also host family nights to provide supplemental educational opportunities to parents, siblings and other household members. And through a collaboration with EVERFI, it will place virtual financial education curriculums in the hands of teachers at 500 middle and high schools across the country. An employee-driven innovation challenge: Fidelity will host an event modeled after “Shark Tank” to foster associate-driven ideation that will advance and enhance financial education offerings for community partners. Fidelity employees will come together in teams, using their skills to solve a real-life challenge tied to Fidelity’s commitment to financial education for underserved middle and high school students.

This month, Fidelity says it will launch Women Talk Money: Teen Girl Learning Series, a “next-generation” version of the popular “Women Talk Money” series. It will also roll out new resources and toolkits for its 30 million workplace plan participants.

In Rhode Island, Fidelity is planning to recognize National Financial Literacy Month, which is April, through a financial education week for students at the company’s Smithfield campus; a stock pitch competition with FLY Initiative – Financial Literacy Youth; Fidelity-campus visits from Barrington schools Times Squared Academy and Norwell Academy; a family financial education workshop for the Providence Public School District; and in partnership with Junior Achievement of Rhode Island, a congressional leaders day with Esek Hopkins Middle School in Providence.