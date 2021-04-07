Fidelity to add thousands of jobs, including 50 in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. is adding 4,000 financial planning representatives, technologists and customer service representatives across its footprint in the next six months, including 50 new positions in Rhode Island, the company announced Wednesday.

The company said the positions added in Rhode Island will be technologist positions, which include full stack software engineers, data scientists, and mobile/IOS engineers and architects.

The company employed 3,100 workers in Smithfield in 2020, according to the PBN Book of Lists.

Fidelity also said that its expansion includes approximately 1,000 remote licensed financial planning professionals in 20 new markets, including Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“Growing our U.S. footprint and expanding our technology teams will allow us to source diverse and innovative talent to meet our customers’ changing financial needs today and in the future,” said Mark Barlow, general manager of personal investing, Fidelity Investments.