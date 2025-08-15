Fight over Medicaid alarms OB-GYN patients

Planned Parenthood ­patients are worried. Many patients in Rhode Island and elsewhere who rely on the nonprofit for OB-GYN services could lose that assistance under a new federal law that prohibits Planned Parenthood and similar organizations that offer abortion services from collecting Medicaid reimbursements. The law, part of the $4.5 ­trillion tax breaks and spending package that President Donald Trump dubbed the “big beautiful bill,” was temporarily blocked last month when a ­federal judge issued an ­injunction after concluding the law likely violated the Constitution. A day later, the ruling was followed by a lawsuit against the Trump administration filed by 23 states, including Rhode Island, alleging that the law illegally targets Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Despite the injunction and lawsuit, the federal effort to cut off Medicaid payments to clinics has unnerved many. “It’s really worrisome to a lot of our patients, and we’ve been really focusing on reassuring patients,” said Dr. Nancy Stanwood, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, which covers Rhode Island and Connecticut. PPSNE serves about 10,000 patients in Rhode Island, 25% of whom rely on Medicaid to cover their medical bills. Many of those patients seek non-abortion services, such as routine checkups, cancer screenings, birth control, and sexually transmitted infection and HPV testing. Planned Parenthood continued to see all patients with Medicaid after the law went into effect on July 4 to prevent disruptions to their care. It has continued to bill the state Medicaid system and started to turn to its donors to cover the loss in Medicaid funds. The reimbursements resumed after the temporary injunction on July 28. Still, the legal fight isn’t over. If it’s allowed to go into effect, the law would cut about $911 billion in Medicaid funds throughout the U.S. over the next decade. Other health care providers are bracing for the fallout if the Medicaid cuts come to fruition. “I do worry that it’s going to get worse ... that there’ll be more patients who are uninsured and not have access at all,” said Dr. Beth Cronin, director of the Division of General Obstetrics and Gynecology at Women & Infants Hospital. These developments are also adding pressure on the system of women’s health care in Rhode Island that is already badly short-staffed. Indeed, Rhode Island faces unique challenges, as the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates are far lower than in neighboring states like Massachusetts. Cronin says gynecologists can make as much as $50,000 more in Massachusetts in part because of the low reimbursements, making it hard to recruit and retain OB-GYNs. Cronin knows five Rhode Island-based OB-GYNs who left their jobs for better pay in Massachusetts in recent years. Staffing shortages can lead to disruptions in care. About 300 patients of Newport Women’s Health Services at Newport Hospital were recently notified that their routine appointments were rescheduled because there wasn’t enough medical staff to meet demand. The patients who had wellness appointments through September were placed on wait lists for the fall. That’s when a new staff member is expected to join the practice, according to Nicole Searles, spokesperson for Brown University Health, which operates Newport Hospital. In the meantime, the Newport Women’s Health Services only has two full-time practitioners and is using Brown Health staff members from other practices and per diem doctors to assist. The practice is now only focusing on those with active or serious gynecological concerns or with “urgent, complex, or high-risk” medical needs, including pregnancy, Searles said. Women & Infants is operating at full capacity, according to hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Shannon Sullivan. But Nicole Jellinek, chair of the Rhode Island Coalition for Reproductive Freedom, says she’s worried the state’s OB-GYNs might burn out. Not only do they work long shifts but the doctors also offer emotional support to patients who are confused or anxious about their access to care. “It’s unsustainable,” Jellinek said. “We’re asking so much of people and we aren’t even competing with the local states.” The best way to support OB-GYNs is by raising reimbursements, she says, but the coalition isn’t sure if it will be advocating for it on the state level next year. Its advocacy work typically focuses on patient-access issues. For example, the group has been trying to pass a bill that ensures no-cost contraception for nine years. “We tend to lean towards patient-access issues,” Jellinek said. “Although the truth is, this salary reimbursement problem results in access ­issues.”