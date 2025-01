Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – After years of planning, the city’s I-195 District has secured the funds needed to complete the second phase of development on Parcel 9.

"We have great momentum in the I-195 District right now and closing on Phase 2 of this project is indicative of that progress," Marc Crisafulli, chairman of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission said Wednesday. "This development will provide much-needed housing options for residents at a range of income levels while contributing to the vibrancy of the neighborhood and the district."

The project, known as Tandem, is led by Philadelphia-based developer Pennrose and includes 61 mixed-income residential units.

The total project costs $32.5 million and is funded by the city of Providence, the Providence Redevelopment Agency, RI Housing as well as private debt and equity from Webster Bank and the National Equity Fund, said Rebecca Schofield, a developer with Pennrose. It was immediately clear how much funding came from each party.

"Parcel 9 is a transformative project that underscores our commitment to creating high-quality, affordable housing options for all of our neighbors," said Mayor Brett P. Smiley. "The city's substantial investments in this project align with our goals to develop quality housing at all price-points that are well-served by transit and amenities."

In 2020 Pennrose was selected as the developer for Parcel 9, a 1-acre site located in the Fox Point neighborhood. In 2023 the developers broke ground on Phase 1 of Parcel 9’s development, also known as Tempo, which includes 66 mixed-income residential units, a child care center, retail space as well as a plaza and playground. Leasing is now underway at Tempo.

Construction on Tandem is underway and is expected to be completed in 2026. It will include units for residents earning 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income along with options for middle-income and market-rate renters

“By offering a range of affordability, this development will help ensure that Fox Point remains a welcoming and inclusive neighborhood for people of all income levels,” said city councilman John Goncalves, representing Ward 1.

RIHousing is providing several funding sources to Parcel’s 9 developments, including State Fiscal Recovery Funds, said Carol Ventura, Executive Director & CEO of RIHousing.

“It’s an honor to see the I-195 Redevelopment District’s vision take shape, transforming an underutilized site into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly community with mixed-income housing and affordable childcare options,” said Charlie Adams, regional vice president at Pennrose. “We look forward to welcoming residents into their brand-new homes and continuing the exciting momentum with Tandem, Parcel 9’s second phase.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com