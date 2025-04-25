Five Questions With: Aimee Brewer

At Sturdy Health, our patients’ health and well-being are always our top priority – our true north. Everything we do is driven by a commitment to providing the highest-quality care close to home. This collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute reflects that mission. We recognized a shared vision and dedication to delivering world-class cancer care in a way that’s accessible and compassionate. … This collaboration reflects months of thoughtful planning and shared goals between our teams.This collaboration will significantly enhance cancer care access for residents across southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. By combining the strength of Sturdy Health’s personalized, community-based care with Dana-Farber’s innovative cancer treatments and research, we are expanding the breadth of services available locally. Patients will have access to cutting-edge clinical trials, genetic counseling, integrative therapies, and supportive care for both patients and caregivers. Infusion and pharmacy services will be provided on-site, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive care experience.Beyond our exceptional team of physicians, Sturdy Health offers a full range of supportive resources designed to care for the whole person, not just the diagnosis. We provide access to oncology-certified nurses, social workers, patient navigators, dieticians and specialized physical therapists who help guide individuals through every step of their care journey.Yes. This partnership represents just one piece of a broader vision for cancer care at Sturdy Health. We are actively expanding our surgical and ancillary services to complement and support the outpatient care that will be delivered by Dana-Farber. We will continue to offer radiation oncology services at our [Mansfield, Mass.] location, creating a truly comprehensive regional cancer program.Our new 60,000-plus-square-foot Cancer and Specialty Care Medical Office Building is a transformative investment – over $50 million dedicated to elevating care in our community. Designed with patients and families in mind, this three-story facility brings together an array of specialty services under one roof, including cardiology, gastrointestinal care, pulmonology and surgical care.