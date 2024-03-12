Five Questions With: Anne P. Tangen

By
-
ANNE P. TANGEN, CEO and president of BankFive, is looking to increase the bank's footprint in Rhode Island. / COURTESY BANKFIVE

Anne P. Tangen joined Fall River-based BankFive as its CEO and president in 2020, continuing a long career in financial services. She served in senior roles at Fidelity Investments Inc., State Street Bank and The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod. Once known as Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, BankFive has 13 branches and four

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR