Five Questions With: Dawn Marie Tramontano

As a newcomer to Rhode Island’s real estate industry, Dawn Marie Tramontano hit the ground running this year at Century 21 Limitless, which is based in Fall River, transitioning from a career working in restaurants.

Tramontano is licensed in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. From December to August, she closed her first five deals, and has two more under contract. She says she’s bringing the “hospitality” mentality she developed working in the restaurant industry to her work with real estate clients.

PBN: What do relatively new real estate agents such as yourself do to better your understanding of the profession and how to be successful at it?

TRAMONTANO: First and foremost, the deal doesn’t end at the closing. New agents like me need to focus on building relationships and providing value – that is the key to success. Take the time to educate yourself and your clients on the changing landscape of homebuying and selling in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

PBN: How did you decide that a career in the real estate industry is for you and what has it been like so far?

TRAMONTANO: As a veteran of the hospitality industry and a single mom, I was looking for a career path that would allow me to be my own boss and allow me the time freedom to be a mom.

PBN: What has the local real estate market been like since you’ve become a Rhode Island real estate agent?

TRAMONTANO: This past year has been a whirlwind for me. I met my real estate mentor, Steve Parrott, in August of 2021 and fate took its course. I joined Steve’s team at Century 21 Limitless, based in Davol Square in Fall River and hit the ground running. Because of our similar hospitality backgrounds, Steve and I connected on a different level and my success thus far is a direct result of his leadership and training.

PBN: What are your thoughts on how the market will develop going forward?

TRAMONTANO: Summer has brought the market to a bit of a stalemate, as we have seen many individuals pause their home search as a result of individuals taking extended vacations. Prices are showing signs of easing, which is starting to normalize the market, and in turn more buyers are now beginning to reach out to resume their search.

PBN: What have you learned from your colleagues about how to deal with people on a personal level when it comes to making clients happy?

TRAMONTANO: Speak less and listen. Doing this will provide you with the opportunity to get to know your clients and have a better understanding of how you can best meet their needs … continually seek opportunities to provide value to them.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.