Five Questions With: Dr. Kalpana Polu

October is recognized as national Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Awareness Month. Dr. Kalpana Polu, chief of adolescent and young adult services at Butler Hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about the condition.
PBN: How does ADHD affect those with the condition?
All children will exhibit some age-appropriate behaviors but in children with ADHD, the behaviors are more frequent when compared to the same age or developmental level. In children with ADHD, their school performance, grades, [and] social settings friendships /relationships with family members are noticeably affected. They are not able to perform at their optimal level academically, socially and emotionally (self-esteem), which may lead to anxiety and depression.
Adults with ADHD may have difficulty with time management, which can affect their performance in the workplace due to a lack of attention to detail, getting easily distracted, being unable to complete tasks at work, or [being] unable to focus in meetings.
In the home setting, adults with ADHD are often disorganized, as the demands of home life may not be met, which could lead to difficulties in family dynamics. It can also affect their interpersonal relationships. Adults with ADHD also are prone to getting into accidents, as they have difficulty paying attention when they are driving. Some adults may resort to substance use, alcohol, smoking, and [it] may affect an individual’s mental health.
PBN: Who is most susceptible to developing ADHD?
ADHD can affect anyone regardless of influences, but certain factors such as genetics, brain structure and function, and other mental health disorders or environmental factors such as exposure to lead may play a role. In addition, family history of ADHD, or maternal factors such as prenatal exposure to drug or alcohol use, or premature birth along with low birth weight are also contributors.
PBN: What are the symptoms of undiagnosed ADHD? How is the condition diagnosed?
Symptoms may include but are not limited to difficulty paying attention, being fidgety, easily distracted, or constantly losing items. Other symptoms include interrupting others due to impatience or impulsivity, difficulty following multiple commands or finishing up tasks.
ADHD is diagnosed by [a] physician [in a] primary care setting, and then referred to a psychiatrist who performs a comprehensive evaluation /assessment. Mental health clinicians obtain a history from school and parents [when diagnosing children], and also neuropsychological testing is done by clinical psychologists.
PBN: What resources are available for those with ADHD?
The good news is there are many resources available to individuals seeking help with ADHD. Butler Hospital, for example, provides support for both children and adults with ADHD, including comprehensive evaluations, treatment, medication management, as well as educational resources. For more information, people may visit butler.org; butler.org/services/programs/partial/adolescent; or butler.org/services/inpatient/adolescent.
Other resources include reaching out to one’s primary care provider or pediatrician. Also, seeing a psychiatrist or mental health clinician who can provide an assessment and/or medication can be helpful to those navigating ADHD. People may also go online to learn more about organizations like CHADD – Children and Adults with ADHD – or the Attention Deficit Disorder Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry or the American Academy of Pediatrics.
PBN: What are the most effective treatment methods for ADHD?
At Butler Hospital, we follow the biopsychosocial approach to treatment, which includes evaluations, medication management when indicated, as well as cognitive behavior therapy so that individuals may work on skills-building and improving their behaviors. We also offer social skills training, behavior therapies and parent education, as well as recommendations for modifications and accommodations in the school setting.
