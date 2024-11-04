Five Questions With: Dr. Kalpana Polu

By
-
DR. KALPANA POLU is chief of adolescent and young adult services at Butler Hospital. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

October is recognized as national Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Awareness Month. Dr. Kalpana Polu, chief of adolescent and young adult services at Butler Hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about the condition. PBN: How does ADHD affect those with the condition? POLU: All children will exhibit some age-appropriate behaviors but in children with ADHD, the behaviors

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Financial Stability for Your Construction Business

Historically, the construction industry has not been immune to economic volatility. In recent years, COVID-19…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR