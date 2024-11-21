Five Questions With: Joseph R. Paolino Jr.

Joseph R. Paolino Jr. is the managing partner for Paolino Properties LP, the fourth-generation Providence real estate management and development firm that was founded in 1900. Paolino served as mayor of Providence from 1984 through 1991 and as U.S. ambassador to Malta from 1994 through 1996 under President Bill Clinton. Earlier this year, Paolino Properties acquired the city’s first skyscraper and former home of Amica Mutual Insurance Co. at 10 Weybosset St., adding to a portfolio that includes 100 Westminster St., 86 Weybosset St. and many other commercial properties in the Providence area.2024 has been steady – we're making strategic moves while being prudent about fluctuating market conditions and interest rates. Remote work continues to disrupt office environments that traditionally kept our downtowns thriving. That said, we're adapting. We acquired the Amica building, which we may convert to residential and may expand The Beatrice concept once the economy settles. We're also developing condos in Newport's robust market. Through all the economic uncertainties, we're staying focused on smart, strategic investments.Downtown Providence faces significant challenges that directly impact our business. An under-occupied mall losing major tenants, the vacant “Superman” building, and persistent safety issues in Kennedy Plaza. These concerns directly affect our current tenants' experiences and our ability to attract new businesses to the city. Yet, I remain optimistic about our downtown's future. Chris Marsella's Track 15 food hall, for example, will be transformative, creating a destination where downtown office workers, residents, families and visitors can gather and enjoy great food. This is exactly the kind of innovative project that will help revitalize our city center.I see downtown Providence evolving into a true live-work-play-stay environment. We'll see more residential conversions of commercial buildings as people seek urban living. The game-changer will be relocating the bus hub near the train station, creating an efficient intermodal transit system. This transformation will make downtown more accessible and attractive for both residents and businesses. The arts have always been Providence's strength, and it's encouraging to see the next generation building on this through PVDFest, Pride, The Splendor of Florence, Lumina and other events that bring people downtown. This combination of strategic development and investment in our cultural scene will create a more dynamic city center for residents, businesses and visitors alike.The “Superman” building's conversion will ultimately be transformative for downtown Providence. However, with current market conditions and interest rates, timing is critical. While I'm optimistic about the project's impact, the reality is that projects of this scale are deeply affected by market uncertainties. But make no mistake – this project's success is vital to our downtown's revitalization.Providence is fortunate to have business-minded leadership at both city and state levels collaborating to address critical downtown challenges. These include the “Superman” building redevelopment, mall vacancies and bus terminal relocation – all requiring urgent attention. Reengaging urban planner Andrés Duany, who worked with Buff Chace 25 years ago to create Providence's successful housing and mixed-use strategy, could provide valuable solutions. Duany's expertise in stakeholder engagement, talking to both residents and business leaders, could help reimagine the mall's future and transform Kennedy Plaza into a public park, complementing our downtown revitalization efforts. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.