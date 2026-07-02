Five Questions With: Joseph R. Paolino Jr.

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JOSEPH R. PAOLINO JR. is managing partner of Paolino Properties LLC, the fourth-generation Providence real estate management and development firm that was founded in 1900. / COURTESY PAOLINO PROPERTIES LLC

Joseph R. Paolino Jr. is managing partner of Paolino Properties LLC, the fourth-generation Providence real estate management and development firm that was founded in 1900. Paolino served as mayor of Providence from 1984 through 1991 and as U.S. ambassador to Malta from 1994 through 1996 under President Bill Clinton. In January 2014, Paolino purchased the

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