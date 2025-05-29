Five Questions With: Kyle Seyboth

Kyle Seyboth is a broker-owner who founded The Seyboth Team at Century 21, based in East Providence. Seyboth ranked No. 1 in Rhode Island for transaction sides and sales volume in 2023, according to RealTrends, totaling 354 sides and $154.93 million. He also ranked No. 1 in 2022, according to RealTrends, totaling 439 sides and $178.4 million in volume. Before that, Seyboth earned the distinction of the No. 1 national real estate producer by the Wall Street Journal and RealTrends in 2019. Seyboth earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2005 from Elms College in Chicopee, Mass., and he earned a master’s degree in business administration from Suffolk University in 2008.So far, the impact here has been minimal. The Rhode Island housing market has been somewhat isolated from any nation's economic decisions and moves in overall GDP growth or sanctions. The R.I. market remains strong because we have been in a low-inventory market for the last five years and haven't seen much of a change until spring 2025. This spring has been the first time in a while that we have had over 1,000 single-family homes listed on the market at one time. From a purely economic standpoint, the state’s low inventory, coupled with a five-year period of pent-up demand should lead to another strong year in the R.I. real estate market. I would say, however, the one area I have seen some hesitation has been on longer-term new construction projects that will take more than one year from start to finish. Developers involved in these projects have started to become a little skittish on the current tariff situation and what that will mean for homebuilding and material costs overall.The biggest challenge for real estate agents across the state remains the ratio of Realtors to actual transaction volume. In 2024, the national percentage of Realtors that closed less than one transaction was 75%, and I am pretty confident R.I. numbers were very similar. There are many Realtors jockeying for position in the listing side of the equation with a very small output. So, in a nutshell, it is a lot more work and effort for much less volume. This is a time in which the stronger, confident and experienced Realtors hold an advantage over someone that is very new to the business.I do lots of work with homebuyers across the spectrum, from first-time homebuyers to downsizers. My biggest piece of advice would be that if you plan on financing your property purchase, meet with a real estate professional first to get the perspective from someone who does this daily and can guide you correctly. Also, know your numbers. In a very competitive market, it is important that you know your affordability, your down payment and your monthly payment before you start looking at properties. And, finally, be ready to pounce once the time is right and you find the right property. You will not have lots of time in multiple-offer situations to think about your next move.The advice to myself would have been to start earlier and be much more organized in the beginning. At this point in my career, I have helped thousands and thousands of people with real estate. If I were more organized from the beginning, my follow-up with past clients would be much more fluid. From the perspective of starting earlier, I love what I do and after I graduated college, I had to do something I didn't enjoy for 10 years to find my passion. I wish I were able to shrink that to five years. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing. I love the direction my career has taken and love helping people daily.The keys to my success have been and always will be that I operate under the guidelines of honesty, ethics and customer service. I take on this career with a 24/7 mentality. My clients know that they can call, text or email me anytime of the day and get a response. I have operated in an extremely ethical manner with every transaction I have done, and I think it speaks volumes with the amount of volume I have done in 12 years. My clients know that the experience and knowledge I bring to the table is second to none. I love and appreciate every client I have ever had and look forward to building thousands of more relationships going forward. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.