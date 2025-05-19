Five Questions With: Lisa Carcieri

Lisa Carcieri, the director of sales and marketing for Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, was recently named chairman of the board of directors for the Rhode Island Public Health Institute, where she’s been a member since 2022.
Carcieri has almost 25 years of experience working in health care in the Ocean State. She got her bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island, graduated from Leadership Rhode Island and recently earned an Executive Scholar Certificate from Kellogg Executive Education. She recently spoke with Providence Business News about her new role on the board.
PBN: What is a long-term goal you'd like to accomplish as chair of RIPHI's board?
CARCIERI:
My primary goal is to keep the Rhode Island Public Health Institute’s momentum going. Thanks to the leadership of Dr. Amy Nunn and Dr. Philip Chan, this organization has experienced significant growth in scope and scale in just the last few years and evolved as a trusted, highly respected, impactful leader in not just Rhode Island’s public health space but the nation’s.
Taking a long view, our responsibility as a board is to ensure the organization has the funding and capacity to continue effectively advancing its mission. Right now, one of our major focus areas is in securing funding to construct a new headquarters for RIPHI – a facility that will ultimately serve as the organization’s research hub and the home of RIPHI’s primary and sexual health clinic, Open Door Health.
PBN: What challenges has RIPHI been facing, and how do you plan to address those?
CARCIERI:
RIPHI’s work – and the work of any organization focused on the health and well-being of the general public – is rooted in facts and science. This work, by definition, is objective and rooted in facts and science. It should be – should be – apolitical.
Unfortunately, in today’s climate, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for anything to fall outside the realm of politics, which is becoming a real challenge for our sector. Attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, particularly the transgender community, are creating real, tangible harm – both in terms of personal bigotry and now, with federal grant funding being pulled across the country, in terms of finances.
We understand this issue extends far beyond our organization. Our goal is to control what we can control and keep our eyes on our North Star: The act of leveraging science, expertise, facts and trust to tackle Rhode Island’s public health challenges.
PBN: Why did you want to become RIPHI's board chair?
CARCIERI:
RIPHI’s work is personal to me for several reasons. I’m a lifelong, born-and-bred Rhode Islander with a deep love for my little, mighty home state – and I am invested in making it a better, healthier place to live and raise a family. I’m also a proud patient at Open Door Health, and – even before joining the board – I have been in consistent awe at the incredible care I receive. I’m incredibly proud and humbled to have an opportunity to contribute to an organization that means so much to me and to so many other Rhode Islanders.
PBN: How will your background in sales and marketing inform your work with RIPHI?
CARCIERI:
I thrive in mission-driven environments – and that describes both my “day job” and RIPHI. I’ve built my career on my passion for advocating for and promoting the importance of health, particularly in traditionally underserved communities. I consider myself fortunate that I have a chance to pursue this passion, both in my career and in my volunteer board work.
PBN: What is the most pressing complex health challenge facing Rhode Islanders, and how does RIPHI plan to address that?
CARCIERI:
Rhode Island’s biggest public health challenge is our primary care crisis. Going beyond the care itself, too many Rhode Islanders have trouble accessing knowledge and information pertaining to their health and well-being. Whether it’s through primary and sexual care offered by Open Door Health, the mental and behavioral care offered through our Open Mind program, or our Nourish Rhode Island coalition’s advocacy on behalf of food-insecure families, RIPHI is addressing this issue through community-based, transparent, impactful programs and initiatives.
