Five Questions with: Lisa Roth Blackman

Lisa Roth Blackman was recently hired by the Rhode Island Foundation as the nonprofit funder’s new vice president of development. She has nearly 30 years of nonprofit development experience. Most recently, she was chief philanthropy officer at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Roth Blackman spoke with Providence Business News about her new role and her past work with the food bank.
PBN: After many years in the local nonprofit sector, what led you to this new role at the Rhode Island Foundation?
ROTH BLACKMAN:
I loved my time at the food bank and am proud of what we achieved there. It truly is an anchor for the state's food pantries and meal sites. But after nearly 18 years there, I was open to considering a new challenge.
I have dedicated my career to alleviating hardship for Rhode Islanders in need by building relationships with generous Rhode Islanders to raise the funds needed for community organizations to carry out their missions. This is an opportunity to use those fundraising and leadership skills to advance the foundation’s broader priorities and address a range of important statewide issues.
PBN: The foundation is now rolling out its new five-year action plan. In what ways will you help attract new donors to help support that cause?
ROTH BLACKMAN:
The foundation raised $59 million in gifts last year, so my goal will be to leverage the work of the already high-functioning team and to capitalize on the excitement about the foundation's enhanced mission and new community priorities.
The food bank’s fundraising revenue rose by nearly 250% during my tenure by identifying prospects whose goals aligned with ours and by strategically moving current donors up the giving pipeline, wrapped by outstanding donor stewardship. I plan to make my new team responsible for their own goals, and aware of how their work affects the success of the entire team and the larger goals of the organization. By empowering others, I drive more innovative, efficient and effective fundraising results.
Similarly, there are many ways for potential donors to develop a relationship with the Rhode Island Foundation and deepen their engagement and support over time. Everyone can be part of the solutions to our state’s most pressing challenges, and the team at the foundation is here to help.
PBN: In that plan, what is the most pressing community need that donors need to financially support? And how will you go about seeking that support?
ROTH BLACKMAN:
Every donor has a different idea of what the most pressing community need is. One of the most exciting aspects of joining the foundation as it launches its new five-year action plan is the diverse menu of options, which makes it easier to find alignment between a donor's goals and the foundation's priorities.
The priorities outlined in the action plan are not siloed. They are interconnected pathways to progress. Their intersections are where the most transformative possibilities emerge. For example, a climate resilience project is about creating a blue economy workforce – and about environmental protection. An education initiative is about breaking the generational cycles of poverty and about leveling-up classroom learning. Building affordable, accessible housing is about providing our children and grandchildren with a way to settle in, and contribute to, the community right here in Rhode Island – and about driving down the cost of rent and homeownership for all.
PBN: In your time at the food bank, what initiatives did you help establish to bring in money to the organization, especially with food need in the state remaining high well after the COVID-19 pandemic?
ROTH BLACKMAN:
Fundraising revenue increased from $3.6 million in the 2007 fiscal year to $12.1 million in FY 2023, my last full fiscal year. That required building strong relationships with many individual major donors and engaging with them personally to maintain or increase their giving. In particular, promoting planned giving opportunities that resulted in steadily increasing revenue from bequests, beneficiary designations and trusts.
PBN: What challenges do you have to overcome in gathering new donors for the foundation?
ROTH BLACKMAN:
The foundation has a 109-year track record of responsibly stewarding donor dollars and the ability to focus the expertise of our grants and community investments team on advancing solutions that create lasting progress. That means giving to the foundation is much more than a financial transaction.
Donors leverage the deep knowledge and experience of philanthropic advisers and grantmaking professionals who are working daily with the state's nonprofit sector. No matter how much you give, you are part of a powerful force for good in Rhode Island, helping to address community priorities essential for a thriving state. And because of our endowment model, your generosity will be felt here at home in perpetuity. That gives us a very compelling story to tell donors.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.