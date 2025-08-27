Five Questions with: Lisa Roth Blackman

By
-
LISA ROTH BLACKMAN was recently named the Rhode Island Foundation’s new vice president of development. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION

Lisa Roth Blackman was recently hired by the Rhode Island Foundation as the nonprofit funder’s new vice president of development. She has nearly 30 years of nonprofit development experience. Most recently, she was chief philanthropy officer at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Roth Blackman spoke with Providence Business News about her new role and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR