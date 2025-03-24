Five Questions With: Richard Charest

Health care professionals say the country, and Rhode Island, is facing a mental health crisis. For those who need help, there is availability at Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, or CCBHCs, throughout the state.
Richard Charest, secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, spoke with Providence Business News about the mental health crisis and CCBHCs.
PBN: What have you been hearing from Rhode Islanders about access to mental health care?
CHAREST:
It's no secret that our country is in the midst of a mental health crisis to which Rhode Island is not immune. Unfortunately, for many individuals the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated feelings of isolation and mental health issues and may have increased substance use. And because the pandemic also had an impact on health care access, we understand that many individuals may have gone without formal treatment or experienced a significant delay in getting the care and support they needed for many years.
That’s one of the reasons Gov. [Daniel J.] McKee has made the health and wellness of Rhode Islanders a pillar of his long-range strategic plan, RI 2030. Launching Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics
is one of the plan’s most impactful health strategies, and the good news is that CCBHCs are available to help Rhode Islanders now.
CCBHCs broaden our focus to address not only mental health but also common co-occurring conditions, including substance use disorders, physical health issues and life stressors such as housing insecurity. Together, these conditions can have a big impact on any individual’s overall behavioral health. Addressing these conditions in a more holistic and comprehensive manner is one of the distinguishing features of the CCBHC model.
PBN: How do CCBHCs fill the gaps in care?
CHAREST:
The CCBHC model allows Rhode Island to leverage federal funding to bolster some of our existing behavioral health centers in the state so they may expand their staffing and services. As a result, CCBHCs serve anyone who asks for support, regardless of their insurance, their place of residence, their diagnosis, or their age. This includes developmentally appropriate care for children and [youths].
There are currently eight CCBHCs in Rhode Island:
Community Care Alliance
(Woonsocket and northern Rhode Island).
Family Service of Rhode Island
(Providence).
Gateway Healthcare
(Pawtucket, Johnston, and South County).
Newport Mental Health
(Newport County).
The Providence Center
(Providence).
Thrive Behavioral Health
(Kent County).
Based on data, we know that about 91% of Rhode Islanders live within the coverage area of one of these CCBHCs – but all Rhode Islanders can approach a CCBHC for care, even if they don’t live in that area.
PBN: What is the availability for patient care at a CCBHC?
CHAREST:
As I mentioned, anyone can seek care at a CCBHC. We’ve also worked with our CCBHCs to develop specific requirements and benchmarks they must meet when it comes to patient care and appointment availability. For example, all CCBHCs must be open at least 50 hours a week, including some evening and weekend hours, and they must offer walk-in hours.
CCBHCs are also required to provide routine outpatient services to anyone seeking care within 10 business days, urgent services within one business day, and urgent crisis response within one to three hours.
PBN: What services do CCBHCs offer?
CHAREST:
CCBHCs offer many types of behavioral health services, which include:
- 24/7 mobile crisis response year-round.
- Screening, diagnosis, and risk assessment.
- Psychiatric rehabilitation services.
- Outpatient primary care screening and monitoring.
- Targeted case management.
- Outpatient mental health and substance use services.
- Person- and family-centered treatment planning.
- Community-based mental health care for veterans.
- Peer family support and counselor services.
In particular, CCBHCs offer mobile response and stabilization services, which is a youth- and family-specific intervention model that provides immediate, on-site intervention and support to [youths] experiencing a behavioral health crisis. This model of care is transforming the way we interact with children in crisis at home, in schools and in the community.
PBN: I understand CCBHCs are hiring. What kind of positions are available? How would more staff improve availability of care?
CHAREST:
Yes, CCBHCs have been hiring and I’m happy to highlight that some of our CCBHCs were recently announced as winners in the Providence Business News' Spring Health Care Summit and Health Care Heroes Awards. They’re great places to work and their teams are making a real difference in people’s lives.
Many of our CCBHCs are currently hiring for an array of positions, including nurses and other licensed and master’s level clinicians who provide direct clinical supports to clients. They’re also hiring case managers, who are often the backbone of these organizations, as they help clients navigate and access the services they need and play a vital role in care coordination. Interested applicants can check each CCBHC's website to view the current job openings.
Increased staffing [has been] proven to improve the quality of care by enabling more individualized attention, faster response times and reduced wait times. With smaller, more manageable caseloads, staff can provide better coordination and proactive care, ensuring timely follow-ups and referrals, which leads to improved patient outcomes. Additionally, adequate staffing reduces burnout, boosts staff satisfaction and, ultimately, enhances patient satisfaction and overall care delivery.
