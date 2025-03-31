Five Questions With: Ryan Strik

By
-
RYAN STRIK is the government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. /COURTESY AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY CANCER ACTION NETWORK

On April 1, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, or ACS-CAN, will be hosting its annual Cancer Action Day at the Statehouse, where advocates will meet with lawmakers to discuss the organization’s legislative priorities. Ryan Strik, ACS-CAN’s government relations director, spoke with Providence Business News about issues facing cancer patients in the state. PBN:

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR