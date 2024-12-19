Five Questions With: Sally LaBonte

Sally LaBonte is a broker associate for Residential Properties Ltd., based at the company’s Newport office. She joined Residential Properties in March, along with The LaBonte Group, a mother-daughter team of real estate professionals in which LaBonte works alongside her daughter, Morgan. Aside from work, Sally LaBonte is a steward of the Little Free Library in Newport, where she lives with her husband and two rescue dogs.Moving to Residential Properties a year ago enabled me to move my real estate career to the next level. I formed The LaBonte Group in partnership with my daughter, RPL sales associate Morgan LaBonte. We chose Residential Properties for their reputation, success and distinction in the real estate industry, especially in Rhode Island. We have been very busy in 2024 securing listings and working with buyers. I am very grateful for the opportunity that Sally Lapides and Michele Brais have given to The LaBonte Group.Clearly, it has been the low inventory, high interest rates and the settlement of the commission lawsuits. This past summer and fall, the inventory was starting to tick up in numbers but not close to anything we had in the past. I am confident that 2025 will be a better year for agents and brokerages regarding inventory. As far as the commission lawsuit, there are a lot of moving parts; new paperwork, regulations, and changes to how we do business, especially when working with a buyer. Residential Properties began working with their agents immediately to make the change as smooth as possible.It is still a seller’s market. If a property is priced correctly, it will be on the market for an average of 30 days. Streamlining personal belongings so there are less distractions during a showing is key. You can do a pre-home inspection and get ahead of what buyers may request for repairs. Real estate psychology is just as important as the home itself. If a buyer feels a home was well taken care of and no major repairs are needed, the process will run smoother. Buyers are always afraid there is a problem lurking somewhere in the property they want to purchase. Being ahead of that fear can enable the property to shine.Selling your home is a process. It can be emotional and taxing. There is an art to understanding a property, the sellers, and what type of buyer may be interested in the property and at what price. Having a seasoned real estate agent who understands the market, listens to what the seller’s needs are and knows how to integrate all three is key. If we, as agents, keep our emotions in check, we can guide our sellers seamlessly through an, at times, challenging process.In business, I’ve always been about transparency and communication. Whether I work with sellers or buyers, I discuss the new changes and the importance of commissions. If I am listing a home, it is important for the seller to offer commissions to a buyer’s agent in order to increase the amount of interested buyers. The listing agent will always work for the seller, not the buyer, so if you're a buyer, it's important to have a real estate professional representing your best interests. Every buyer should want to sign a buyer’s agreement for representation and know that commissions are always negotiable. Having the dialogue helps a seller or buyer understand what the fees are from the start and how much both parties will need to come out of pocket. If not handled correctly, negotiations over commissions between the agents can have an adverse impact on our clients with unintended consequences. There is a lot of misinformation regarding commissions, but if we continue to communicate and work together, we can navigate the changes. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.