Five Questions With: Sally LaBonte

By
-
SALLY LABONTE is a broker associate for Residential Properties Ltd., based at the company’s Newport office. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.

Sally LaBonte is a broker associate for Residential Properties Ltd., based at the company’s Newport office. She joined Residential Properties in March, along with The LaBonte Group, a mother-daughter team of real estate professionals in which LaBonte works alongside her daughter, Morgan. Aside from work, Sally LaBonte is a steward of the Little Free Library

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR