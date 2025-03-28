Five Questions With: Sarah Nekrasz

By
-
Sarah Nekrasz / PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
Sarah Nekrasz / PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY

Sarah Nekrasz | Chief nursing officer, Newport Hospital 1. What drew you to becoming chief nursing officer at Newport Hospital? I’ve had the privilege of working at Newport Hospital for 26 years, starting as a staff nurse and gradually taking on leadership roles as I advanced my education. What drew me to become chief nursing

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display