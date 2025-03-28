Five Questions With: Sarah Nekrasz

I’ve had the privilege of working at Newport Hospital for 26 years, starting as a staff nurse and gradually taking on leadership roles as I advanced my education. What drew me to become chief nursing officer was a deep passion for patient care and the desire to support the nursing team and the incredible impact nurses have on patient outcomes and the hospital’s overall success.Ensure that we continue to provide high-quality care by focusing on clinical excellence, evidence-based practice, patient-centered care and care coordination by strengthening coordination among nurses, physicians and other health professionals; share best practices across the Brown University Health system by promoting cross-hospital committees to standardize protocols, clinical pathways and care models to ensure safe, effective and efficient care; highlight Newport Hospital’s unique values while aligning with the broader system by ensuring that our values, culture and community remain an integral part of who we are and what makes Newport Hospital special to both patients and staff; promote leadership development and staff.There continues to be a nursing shortage in this country, which leads to staffing challenges that can increase stress, burnout and job discontent. These issues lead to high turnover rates, which further perpetuates the staffing problem. Ensuring that nurses are supported in their roles through improved support systems, work-life balance initiatives and career development opportunities is essential to retain nurses.The ongoing shortage of primary care providers has significantly impacted nurses in the hospital setting. When patients have difficulty accessing a primary care provider, they often end up relying on emergency rooms or urgent care centers for their health care needs. This can increase the volume of visits to the hospital, leading to longer wait times and a potential strain on staffing resources.Magnet Recognition is a prestigious designation that Newport Hospital is honored to have achieved five times due to several factors, including providing exceptional patient care – patient care outcomes were recognized during our most recent designation with 12 exemplars in nursing practice for the quality of care we provide, as well as high patient satisfaction and overall improved patient experiences; the high-quality nursing practice that is part of our everyday practice and culture at Newport Hospital; our nursing leadership team – our nursing leaders are strong, visionary leaders who support staff and foster an environment of collaboration and ­excellence.