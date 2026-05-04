Five Questions With: Sarah Waimon

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SARAH WAIMON is a registered nurse and the founder of Looey, a transparent shield that protects healthcare workers from bedpan splash-back. / COURTESY SARAH WAIMON

Sarah Waimon is a registered nurse and entrepreneur behind Looey, a transparent shield designed to provide better protection against splash-back during bedpan cleanings. In April, Waimon and her product took home first place honors from the Rhode Island Business Competition. PBN: What inspired you to develop Looey? WAIMON: Looey was born out of firsthand experience at the

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