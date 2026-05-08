Flower farm consolidates R.I. locations, expands tulip production

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DOMESTIC BULBS: Wicked Tulips flower farm owners Keriann and Jeroen Koeman are now growing flowers from their own bulbs instead of Dutch and Canadian bulbs like they used to, a first for tulip farms in the Northeast, they say.  PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
DOMESTIC BULBS: Wicked Tulips flower farm owners Keriann and Jeroen Koeman are now growing flowers from their own bulbs instead of Dutch and Canadian bulbs like they used to, a first for tulip farms in the Northeast, they say.  PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

In a season known for renewal, springtime staple Wicked Tulips is turning over a new leaf. The “u-pick” flower farm, which first opened to the public in 2015, in past years hosted visitors at its fields in Johnston, Exeter and Preston, Conn., where about 1.5 million tulips grown from Dutch and Canadian bulbs spanned more

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