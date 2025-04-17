Former hotel lobby in Warwick leased to Italian restaurant chain

WARWICK – A restaurant business is leasing the former lobby of a five-story hotel that’s being converted into housing, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The 5,000-square-foot lobby space at the former Wyndham Hotel property at 1850 Post Road was leased to Pat’s Italian, a locally owned and operated Italian restaurant company, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The terms of the lease were not released by Sweeney Real Estate, which represented the owners in the deal. Pat’s Italian was represented by MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc.

Pat’s Italian owns and operates three other Rhode Island restaurants under the same name, including those in Johnston, Cumberland and Coventry.

Pat’s Italian is owned by businessman Greg Stevens, having purchased the original Pat’s Italian in Johnston in 2007, before expanding to the other locations.

The former Wyndham Hotel – most recently operating as The Cru Hotel and the Sheraton Providence Airport Hotel before that – is being redeveloped into a 200-unit apartment building by a New York company called GoodHomes Co. LLC.

The 137,968-square-foot hotel building was purchased by GoodHomes at the end of 2023, according to Sweeney Real Estate. According to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, the former hotel property was purchased for $5.9 million from Shiva LLC.

GoodHomes is a private real estate investment company specializing in acquiring well-located, underperforming hospitality and senior housing assets and converting them into “workforce housing,” according to Sweeney Real Estate.

Christina Rouse, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented GoodHomes in the deal to lease the space to Pat’s Italian. Dan Finer, of MG Commercial Real Estate, represented Pat’s Italian.

