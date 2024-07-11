Former Nonviolence Institute Director Cedric Huntley dies

PROVIDENCE – Cedric Huntley, who has been a vital figure in pushing for peace and nonviolence in the city, including leading the Nonviolence Institute for three years, has died.
Huntley’s death was formally announced Thursday by the institute, which he served as its executive director for 2020 through 2023. But Huntley’s association with the nonprofit, whose mission is to prevent and interrupt violence and to lift up the community, dates back to its founding in 2001 where he served as a board member throughout.
Huntley in his June 2023 letter noting his departure from the organization said at the time the institute has seen the evolution of violence and the rise of social media concurrently, and this has called on the nonprofit to evolve to meet clients’ changing needs.
In response, the institute, Huntley said, worked with local schools schools to create safe spaces for young people that the organization believed will help “prevent violence and the further eroding of community.”
“I believe what happens in the community transitions to our schools and what happens in our schools transitions to our community,” Huntley said. “We need to help each other, and our young people, recognize the levels of violence in all its forms while giving them the tools they need to live fulfilling lives.”
In a statement posted on Facebook, Nonviolence Institute Interim Executive Director Keith Morton described Huntley as a “pillar in his community,” as well as a being a “peace maker” in his 17-year career at the Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center, also known as the Met School – where he was director of student services and safety.
“He came out of retirement to lead the Nonviolence Institute and continue his life work of building the beloved community,” Morton said. “He seemed to be always present and available, always calm and always focused on setting things right. He mentored and supported hundreds of people and was a fierce advocate for youth. He kept nonviolence simple, inviting us all to soften our hearts and work at being kind to one another.”
Huntley, according to his LinkedIn profile, was also the city’s site director at the John Rollins Recreation Center for 20 years until 2019. Nonviolence Institute representatives did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.
Other city officials offered thoughts and condolences on Huntley’s death. Mayor Brett P. Smiley in a post on X called Huntley a “tireless advocate” and his legacy of compassion, dedication and transformative impact “will continue to inspire us all.”
