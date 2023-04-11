Former R.I. Commerce Corp. president, COO Fagan joins CBRE Group

PROVIDENCE – Hilary Fagan, former president and chief operating officer of R.I. Commerce Corp., has joined CBRE Group Inc. as vice president.

In this role, Fagan said she will be working primarily within the energy/offshore wind and life science sectors.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with CBRE’s site and research capabilities, as well as project management, sales/leasing, consulting, and site location analysis (facility, tax, workforce, credits & incentives) to aid businesses in smart strategic growth,” Fagain said in an online announcement on Tuesday. “CBRE has a global reach and incredibly talented employees!”

A commercial real estate services and investment firm, CBRE has more than 115,000 employees in over 100 countries.

- Advertisement -

“We’re extremely pleased and excited to have Hilary join our team in Providence,” said Alden Anderson Jr., senior vice president of CBRE and leader of the company’s New England operations. “We look forward to the great talent, energy and outreach she brings to the team, and we look forward to make her part of our success going forward.”

Fagan also thanked her former colleagues at R.I. Commerce Corp., for their “commitment and dedication to growing RI’s economy does not go unnoticed.”

Fagan left R.I. Commerce Corp. in December 2022. She succeeded Jesse Saglio, who left the agency to return to the private sector.

Fagan, who joined the agency in 2016, previously served as executive vice president of business development. She built a team, developed and executed a business-development strategy for the state across targeted sectors for business growth, including bioscience and the so-called “blue” economy.

Before joining R.I. Commerce, Fagan was a director in the corporate client group with NASDAQ in Washington, D.C. She also was a research sales associate at Morgan Stanley in New York.