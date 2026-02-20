Former R.I. deputy health director heads to Worcester

PROVIDENCE – Seema Dixit, former deputy director and longtime employee of the R.i. Department of Health, has left the Ocean State to become the commissioner of health and human services for the city of Worcester, Mass. Dixit began working for RIDOH in 2003 and has served as deputy director since 2022. She stepped into her new role in Worcester on Feb. 17. “Dixit brings a wealth of experience leading public health programs and operations,” Worcester City Manager Eric D. Batista said in a statement. “She has proven success in managing multimillion-dollar programs, leading interagency partnerships, and advancing policy. I look forward to working together to advance the health and wellbeing of all Worcester residents.” Dixit said she is "deeply honored to be appointed commissioner of health and human services for the city of Worcester." "I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff, community partners, and residents to strengthen public health, expand access to essential services, and build equitable health systems as deserved by the community," she said in a statement. The offices of RIDOH and Gov. Daniel J. McKee did not immediately respond to an inquiry about efforts to hire a new deputy director. Dixit's four years in the deputy director role occurred as RIDOH experienced difficulty securing a permanent director. Former RIDOH director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, who began leading the department in 2015 and was widely praised for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, stepped down from the position in 2022. Shortly after her departure, then-deputy director Thomas J. McCarthy also left RIDOH. The state appointed Dr. James McDonald as an interim director after Alexander-Scott's resignation, but he too resigned six months into the role, citing newly-emerged family responsibilities. Dr. Utpala Bandy and Dr. Staci Fischer then served in interim and acting roles until Dr. Jerome Larkin, the current director of RIDOH, took the leadership position in 2024. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.