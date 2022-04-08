Former U.S. President Clinton to speak at Brown University April 26

PROVIDENCE – Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will be a guest speaker at Brown University’s annual Casey Shearer Memorial Lecture on April 26 at 5 p.m.

The university said Friday that Clinton, a Democrat who served as president from 1993 through 2000, will be joined by Derek Shearer, who was the U.S. ambassador to Finland during Clinton’s presidency.

Brown said the conversation with Clinton will focus on leadership, global politics in the 21st century, creative writing and other topics. Clinton was originally scheduled to speak at the Shearer Lecture on March 19, 2020, but it was first postponed – and subsequently canceled – due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s early onset at the time.

The April 26 event will be held both in-person and online, Brown said. It is free for the public to attend, but registration is required. Also, attendees must comply with Brown’s COVID-19 guidelines during the event.

- Advertisement -

Tickets and additional information can be found on Brown’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.