Foster Forward’s laser focus on 401 Gives pays off

The nonprofit Foster Forward has raised more than $1.2 million over the past six years during 401 Gives, the statewide day of giving led by United Way of Rhode Island Inc. What’s the secret of its success? “The very first year, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Lisa Guillette, executive director of Foster Forward, which supports children and families in the foster care system through mentoring, housing and education. “We came in eighth, raised some money and it was good.” With that initial success, Guillette and her team decided to lean into 401 Gives the following year to see if they could increase donations. Until that point, their main fundraising event had been their annual gala in September. 401 Gives takes place on April 1, referencing the state’s single area code 401. “We don’t have another fundraising event at this time of year,” Guillette said. “It perfectly fits half of the year from the gala. We decided to lean into it and make two equally important fundraising efforts for our organization each year.” From the first year in 2020 to the second in 2021, donations to Foster Forward increased from $24,290 to $176,831. Funding continued to grow steadily, reaching $339,374 in 2025. Each year, it attracted new donors as well, a critical factor in long-term fundraising for any nonprofit organization. In the first year, 141 individuals opened their pocketbooks. Last year, there were 370 donors, with as many as 471 in 2025. “Our donor group goes from someone who wants to make a $50,000 match sponsorship to younger donors who are giving $25, $50, $100 – we’re pulling from both of those groups at the same time,” Guillette said. Many of the donors are individuals who have been served by the organization in the past. Guillette says there’s no better endorsement of the quality of their mission and their work than someone who was a beneficiary once and decides to give back. The funds raised are critical to supporting Foster Forward –now celebrating its 30th anniversary – in its mission to empower the lives of children, youths and families involved in foster care. Money raised during 401 Gives is unrestricted, meaning organizations can deploy the dollars where they’re needed most. For Foster Forward, the funds from this event support three main areas. First, Foster Forward can offer staff members a living wage, the amount necessary to afford a two-bedroom apartment in the area. Providing a salary at this level helps the nonprofit attract and retain a high-quality workforce. Guillette said she believes “it helps us live our values around housing as something that should be a right for everyone. We don’t want our staff people helping kids with housing every day and having them be housing-unstable themselves.” The funding from 401 Gives also helps the organization provide an immediate response to youths and families in need. If someone needs assistance with rent or unexpected car repairs, staff can quickly get them back on their feet. Then they can work together on a plan to avoid experiencing similar situations in the future. Guillette says it makes a huge difference to her team to know that they can provide this type of assistance to youths in crisis instead of having to send them on their way to look elsewhere. Finally, the added revenue from 401 Gives allows the organization the freedom to make bold moves for the future. Guillette says the nonprofit is able to use the funds to purchase multifamily properties that provide housing for young people aging out of the foster care system, while also creating an income stream to deliver programs and services. “It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” she said. The successful fundraising results of 401 Gives and Foster Forward’s annual gala allow the organization to look toward what’s next in its future. Guillette says its focus will continue to be protecting the young people whom the nonprofit serves, particularly as everyone in the social services industry anticipates drastic cuts to the programs that they have always relied on for assistance. Guillette has learned that place matters – a stable home is critical to long-term success. Without that solid foundation, workforce, educational and financial literacy programs won’t make a difference. That’s why housing is where Foster Forward’s commitment lies. “We are going to continue to double down on our partnerships in the community to have safe and affordable housing for all, not just for kids in foster care but driving toward large-scale solutions that make a difference for everybody,” she said.