Foulkes, McKee agree to Democratic primary debates

Updated at 4:54 p.m.

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GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE, left, and Democratic gubernatorial challenger Helena B. Foulkes will hold at least three primary debates before early voting begins on Sept. 8. / PBN FILE PHOTOS/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Gubernatorial candidate Helena B. Foulkes on Wednesday challenged incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee to a minimum of three primary debates before early voting begins on Sept. 8. McKee’s campaign quickly agreed, though the debate schedule is still being worked out. Foulkes campaign spokesperson Angelika Pellegrino said in a statement that with four months

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