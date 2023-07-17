Free skin screenings being offered at some R.I. beaches

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health, Brown Dermatology and other partners will be conducting free skin cancer screenings at some Rhode Island parks and beaches until mid-August.

All screenings will be private and provided by dermatologists and dermatology residents affiliated with Brown Dermatology. The first 100 people at each event will be screened. People who require follow-up will be referred for dermatology consultations. People are asked to wear bathing suits or clothing that can easily be removed to reveal the areas of skin that they would like checked.

“Along with seeking shade and using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more, getting a skin check is the most important thing you can do to protect against skin cancer,” said Interim Director of Health Dr. Utpala Bandy. “Skin cancer can affect people of all skin tones and complexions, which is why all Rhode Islanders should take advantage of these free, convenient skin cancer checks. Cancer screenings have the power to save lives.”

“We are once again incredibly excited to be able to participate in this year’s skin check along with our great partners,” said Dr. John C. Kawaoka, associate professor of dermatology at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School. “One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Everyone is at risk, even those with darker skin tones. Sun protection and getting screened is incredibly important. Every year at the beaches we find a number of skin cancers, including melanoma, many of which people had no idea that they had.”

“Lifespan is thrilled to partner on another season of Skin Check,” said Carrie Bridges Feliz, vice president of Lifespan Corp.’s community health and equity. “Many Rhode Islanders look forward to skin cancer screening at local beaches, parks and festivals, and Lifespan is honored to be able to help facilitate access to this critical preventive service and appropriate follow-up care. This year, we hope to reach a larger audience of people who will benefit from this free screening.”

WJAR-TV NBC 10 is the primary sponsor of the Skin Check screening events. Other partners include Brown Dermatology, the Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island, Lifespan Community Health Institute and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

Free cancer screenings will be held 1-3 p.m., Friday, July 21, at Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29, Scarborough State Beach (North), Narragansett; 1-3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, Easton’s Beach, Newport; and 1-3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, East Matunuck State Beach, South Kingstown.

If the weather forecast calls for rain, check online for cancellation updates.